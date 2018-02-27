Man starts GoFundMe to bring back Geauga Lake

AURORA, Ohio– A Northeast Ohio man started a GoFundMe campaign to try to raise money to bring back Geauga Lake.

The amusement park in Aurora, which was known for rides like the Big Dipper, the Double Loop and the Raging Wolf Bobs, closed in 2007. Its water park, Wildwater Kingdom, continued to operate until 2016.

Brian Roote created the GoFundMe campaign on Saturday with the goal of $20 million. The page outlines a five-phase plan to resurrect Geauga Lake with the first step getting $50 million to buy the land.

Phase 2 is rehabilitating the park. Little remains of the attractions. The Big Dipper roller coaster was demolished more than a year ago and Thunder Falls was dismantled.

“You have the power to bring back one of your most sacred childhood memories for future generations to come, because this time, Geauga Lake is here to stay,” the campaign said. “We realize this project is massive and seems impossible, however, all we need is you.”

So far, there are no donors to the GoFundMe.

During brief times, Geauga Lake was owned by Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the company behind Cedar Point. In 1970, SeaWorld Ohio opened on the other side of the lake. That portion of the park would eventually become Wildwater Kingdom.

Local photographer Seph Lawless shared his photos of the park with us in 2015 from his book called “Bizarro: The World’s Most Hauntingly Beautiful Abandoned Theme Parks.”

