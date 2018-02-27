LIVE VIDEO: Jackson Local School Board holds first meeting since student shot self in middle school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Jackson Local School Board in Stark County is meeting for the first time since a 13-year-old student brought a .22 caliber rifle to school and fatally shot himself .

Tuesday, Feb. 20th police say Keith Simons snuck the long gun into Jackson Middle School along with a backpack carrying ammunition, bottle rockets and batteries.

Simons was rushed to Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Akron where he passed away the following day.

The shooting happened in the restroom and no one else was hurt.

The School Board is expected to discuss the shooting at tonight’s meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. and will include public comments.

The board will also go into “executive session” to “discuss details relative to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols.”

