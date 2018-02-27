I TEAM: new figures in Cuyahoga County gun deaths released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained a new analysis of homicides from gunfire done by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The figures show, in Cuyahoga County, four out of every five homicides are tied to gunshots. While that number has been consistent for the last three years, it is significantly higher than it was as recently as 5 years ago.

A chart showing gun deaths per 100,000 people also shows a dramatic upward trend since 2010.

The Medical Examiner meets with local police chiefs to discuss trends such as this and what to do about them.

Investigators believe, of course, there could be many reasons for the rise in gun violence. Just one factor could certainly be the rampant heroin/opioid addiction in the streets and crime growing out of that.