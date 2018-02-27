I TEAM: Exclusive video – cop won’t help other officers with suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing a Cleveland Police officer saying he won’t help other officers deal with a dangerous man because he doesn’t want to end up under investigation.

The same officer has also made headlines for a video of himself making an obscene gesture and grooving to a song as you hear “(expletive) the police.”

The video just released to the I TEAM comes from a call in November for a man having a mental health crisis. A group of officers tried to talk him into coming out of a house. A police report shows he made threats to officers and made other bizarre statements. That led to a struggle with police on the porch. Meantime, one officer calmly walked down the street to get an ambulance crew.

He can be heard telling paramedics, "I don't want to go hands on. I don't want none of that cause I don't want to do any of that 'Blue Team' and be under investigation."

Blue Team refers to paperwork and internal police reviews of any use of force. He added, "I don't want no parts of that.”

The I TEAM has learned the officer is now facing internal discipline for both incidents. Charges for posting that video with the put-down of police, and charges for what happened at the scene of the struggle with the man on the porch. A disciplinary hearing has been held. But there’s been no decision yet.

We aren’t identifying the officer yet with punishment still pending.

What happened on that mental health call left officers furious. Two reported injuries. And the music video wasn’t popular on the force either.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said, “No excuses. Lessons learned. He realizes he made some mistakes.”

We’ll stay on top of it to watch for when any punishment is handed out.

Oddly, at the scene where the officer didn’t want to get involved, he can be heard telling a bystander, "These guys, they're alright. They're not harming him."'