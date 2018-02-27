‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Maryan Osman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Maryan Osma's message:

"Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream manifests through my education.

Because of Dr. King, I am able to attend an early college high school, where I am working on my associate's degree.

This will give me a jumpstart towards reaching my goal of becoming a surgeon.

Attending a diverse school has allowed me to see that there are education opportunities for all students.

And I now feel confident that I can excel in school and reach my career goals.

I've also had the opportunity to lead our Girls Leadership Club where I am able to work to create programming to empower our female students.

Dr. King has provided me with a space to reach my goals, and empower others along the way."

