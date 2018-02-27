Forecast: Gobs of sunshine again today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We will see at least 1 more day with brilliant sunshine before clouds begin to return.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast:

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

With many rivers still running high, it was great to see such a clear Not A Cloud in the Sky (#NACITS!) Monday!

Up until Valentine’s Day, we were running notably colder than normal, but since then, two very impressive warm ups, one of them touting record highs, sent the February averages a little above average. More mild days on the way!