Fan banned from Quicken Loans Arena for racial taunts at Spurs player

CLEVELAND– Staff at Quicken Loans Arena identified the fan who yelled racial slurs at San Antonio guard Patty Mills.

The incident happened late during the Cavaliers’ loss to the Spurs on Sunday. The taunts, which included, “Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!,” could be heard during the live broadcast.

On Tuesday, a Cavs spokesman said the fan has been banned indefinitely from the Q.

Mills, who is of Aboriginal Australian and Torres Strait Islander decent, tweeted about it after the game:

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

