Fan banned from Quicken Loans Arena for racial taunts at Spurs player

Posted 11:43 am, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:52AM, February 27, 2018

Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on November 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Staff at Quicken Loans Arena identified the fan who yelled racial slurs at San Antonio guard Patty Mills.

The incident happened late during the Cavaliers’ loss to the Spurs on Sunday. The taunts, which included, “Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!,” could be heard during the live broadcast.

On Tuesday, a Cavs spokesman said the fan has been banned indefinitely from the Q.

Mills, who is of Aboriginal Australian and Torres Strait Islander decent, tweeted about it after the game:

