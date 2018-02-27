East Cleveland police: 13-year-old may have been in vehicle chased by officers before he was struck by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police say the 13-year-old boy who was critically injured after being struck by a car with stolen plates, may have actually been inside the vehicle and jumped out of the moving car as it was being pursued by police.

Police also say they are exploring the possibility that Jadan Paolino was somehow run over by the vehicle after he jumped out of it.

Paolino's dad tells FOX 8 that his son's friends, who were with him that night last week, told investigators the teen was struck by the car as they were crossing the street at St. Clair and Eddy Road in Cleveland.

East Cleveland patrol officers allegedly called off the chase moments before the boy was struck.

The teen remains at Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital with severe head injuries, broken bones, a partially-collapsed lung and bleeding in his chest.

Monday, one of the doctors caring for Paolino said it is still too early to know the teen's prognosis.

No one is in custody in connection to this case.

