× Cleveland Indians sign Mike Napoli to minor league deal

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– The Cleveland Indians signed veteran first baseman and designated hitter Mike Napoli to a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.

Napoli, 36, played with the Indians during their World Series run in 2016. Though he only spent one season in Cleveland, he quickly became a favorite with fans rallying around “Party at Napoli’s.”

Napoli hit a career high 34 home runs while with the Indians. The Tribe did not extend a qualifying offer to Nap and added slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

This off season, the Indians lost first baseman Carlos Santana to the Phillies, but signed All-Star Yonder Alonso.

Last season with the Rangers, Napoli had 29 homers with a .193 average.

Last week, the Tribe added another veteran from the 2016 American League Championship team. Rajai Davis, 37, signed a minor league deal. The outfielder led the AL with 43 stolen bases for the Indians and hit the game-tying, two-run homer in Game 7 of the World Series.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians