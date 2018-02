Today is National Pancake Day!

And once again, IHOP is celebrating by offering customers a free short stack of pancakes.

The special lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

It’s part of IHOP’s Pancakes with a Purpose program. Donations made with every free short stack served helps IHOP reach its goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations.

Since the program began in 2006, close to $30 million has been raised.