Caught on camera: Cuyahoga County deputies help save a woman’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A Cuyahoga County Sheriff Deputy’s body camera video shows two deputies helping to save a woman’s life on February 14.

The deputies, Michael Cyrus and David Rowe, say they were getting ready to go home for the day when they noticed someone needed help.

“We were driving on East 152nd when we were flagged down for a woman who possibly overdosed on Heroin,” Rowe said.

The deputies are assigned to the sheriff’s civil division, and say this is the first time they have handled this type of situation.

“You get the training and you never think well what if, and this time we got that call,” said Cyrus.

The two quickly took action and gave the woman a dose of Narcan.

“The first dose did not do anything, so we gave a second dose, and did CPR,” Rowe said. “And then her eyes opened up.”

Cleveland firefighters arrived and took over. Deputies say the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The deputies insist they are not heroes. “I think we were at the right place at the right time,” Rowe said.

Rowe and Cyrus say they were doing their jobs.

“We got into law enforcement to help others,” Cyrus said. “Helping to save someone’s life is the most rewarding."