Akron police investigating abduction of 11-year-old girl who was later dropped off

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

According to police, at around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the girl was approached by a man in the area of Austin and Ardella.

Police say the suspect grabbed the little girl and put her in his vehicle, and drove off; a short time later, he dropped her off on S. Arlington St. near E. Wilbeth. Police say the child was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s; he was said to be wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

The vehicle is described as a black van with only windows in the front and rear of the vehicle.

Call Akron police if you have any information on this abduction.