Akron police investigating abduction of 11-year-old girl who was later dropped off

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.
According to police, at around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the girl was approached by a man in the area of Austin and Ardella.
Police say the suspect grabbed the little girl and put her in his vehicle, and drove off; a short time later, he dropped her off on S. Arlington St. near E. Wilbeth. Police say the child was not physically harmed.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s; he was said to be wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.
The vehicle is described as a black van with only windows in the front and rear of the vehicle.
Call Akron police if you have any information on this abduction.
41.045561 -81.485870