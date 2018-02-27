× Show Info: February 27, 2018

Rudy’s Strudel

We’re in the kitchen with an authentic recipe for cabbage and noodles!

5580 Ridge Road

Parma, Ohio 44129

440-886-4430

http://rudystrudel.com/

Solia Spa

Refresh your skin and wipe a few years off your face!

6909 Royalton Road, Brecksville, Ohio

440.526.0522

http://soliaspa.com/

Cleveland Auto Show

The Cleveland Auto Show presented by Huntington is back at the IX Center! Hundreds of cars under one roof!

Now – March 4

IX Center, Cleveland

FREE parking!

http://clevelandautoshow.com/

Canary Travel

Beat the cold weather by going on a trip to somewhere warm!

http://www.canarytravel.com

2018 Maple Madness Tour

It’s that delicious time of year when the maple syrup is flowing!

March 3rd, 10th, & 17th

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bissell Maple Farm

www.bissellmaplefarm.com

FREE!

The Coffee Colony

You know what goes great with breakfast? Coffee! We’re headed to Medina where you can find every flavor of coffee you can dream up!

113 N Huntington St.

Medina, OH 44256

http://www.thecoffeecolony.com/

MC Hair Consultants and Studio MC

It’s a big day for two viewers! Brand new looks, thanks to the stylists at MC Hair!

833 Portage Trail

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

http://www.mchair.com/

Dr. Marc

It’s one thing you can do to greatly lower your risk of heart attack! Dr. Marc explains why it’s so important to quit smoking!