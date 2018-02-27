Show Info: February 27, 2018
Rudy’s Strudel
We’re in the kitchen with an authentic recipe for cabbage and noodles!
5580 Ridge Road
Parma, Ohio 44129
440-886-4430
http://rudystrudel.com/
Solia Spa
Refresh your skin and wipe a few years off your face!
6909 Royalton Road, Brecksville, Ohio
440.526.0522
http://soliaspa.com/
Cleveland Auto Show
The Cleveland Auto Show presented by Huntington is back at the IX Center! Hundreds of cars under one roof!
Now – March 4
IX Center, Cleveland
FREE parking!
http://clevelandautoshow.com/
Canary Travel
Beat the cold weather by going on a trip to somewhere warm!
http://www.canarytravel.com
2018 Maple Madness Tour
It’s that delicious time of year when the maple syrup is flowing!
March 3rd, 10th, & 17th
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bissell Maple Farm
www.bissellmaplefarm.com
FREE!
The Coffee Colony
You know what goes great with breakfast? Coffee! We’re headed to Medina where you can find every flavor of coffee you can dream up!
113 N Huntington St.
Medina, OH 44256
http://www.thecoffeecolony.com/
MC Hair Consultants and Studio MC
It’s a big day for two viewers! Brand new looks, thanks to the stylists at MC Hair!
833 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
http://www.mchair.com/
Dr. Marc
It’s one thing you can do to greatly lower your risk of heart attack! Dr. Marc explains why it’s so important to quit smoking!