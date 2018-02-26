What kind of information is still on your old smartphone? You’d be surprised…..

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We live on our cell phones and our “lives” live inside of them.

Gigabytes worth of personal information can be saved and stored inside of a smart phone indefinitely, even when people think it’s been erased.

“People think, 'I log out and I’m done,' but you’re not,” said Stan Smith, assistant professor at the University of Akron, in charge of the High Technology Forensics Lab.

With the help of Smith, Fox 8 learned just how much data is unknowingly left behind.

About 20 different smart phones were purchased from Craigslist and Ebay, and then taken to the lab for Smith to analyze.

“We analyze evidence for law enforcement and the private sector,” said Smith. “We treated the phones like a normal case.”

Using special equipment, in a secured environment the phones were searched for data and meta data.

About half of the phones had some information left behind, and a handful of those had significant data still saved on the phone's hard drive.

“Text messages, contacts, call logs, right down to who dad is and mom,” said Smith.

But probably the most surprising discovery came from a phone purchased on eBay from Florida, that had meta data from a woman in Portland, OR.

Fox 8’s Suzanne Stratford contacted the woman and learned that she had never owned the phone and did not know the man.

The woman, who asked only to be called by Shannon, said she keeps all of her old phones and laptops for security reasons.

“It’s scary,” said Shannon. “It doesn't seem real.”

An investigation is now underway to see how her data ended up across the country on that phone.

To safeguard your personal data, Smith recommends routinely changing your passwords on everything from WiFi to the Cloud and all accounts.

And when selling, donating or trading in an old phone, be sure to wipe it clean.

He says start by backing up all of your data.

Next sign out of the cloud and any “find your phone” apps.

Remove any SIM or memory cards and perform a full factory reset.

Since every device is different he recommends following the manufacturers instructions for your phones make and model which are usually posted on-line. Even broken phones can and should be reset.

Finally double-check to make sure the phone is clean.

It should look the way it looked when you first purchased it and be restored to its original factory settings.

For Apple factory reset help click here.

For Samsung Galaxy factory reset help click here.

For LG factory reset help click here.

Think data forensics sounds interesting? You can find more information about a career in it by clicking here.