Study: Millennials going days without brushing their teeth

How often do you brush your teeth?

Fox News reports a new study has some pretty gross results.

According to research commissioned by Hello Products, an oral care start-up, the average millennial goes two or more days without brushing their teeth.

The survey found 30 percent of millennials only brush their teeth once a day. And almost 22 percent of people say they avoid getting a professional cleaning because they dislike the product taste.

Others have a general fear of sitting in the dentist’s chair, because of treatment, pain or a past negative experience.

