Reward offered for information in Amherst arson

AMHERST, Ohio — Investigators are offering a reward for information in an arson that destroyed several structures in Amherst earlier this month.

According to a press release, the fire was intentionally set to several structures at 1025 North Quarry Road around 6 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Investigators believe someone set a barn on fire, destroying that structure, and then attempted to burn the main home, another smaller home on the property and a garage/barn.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau tip line at 800-589-2728.