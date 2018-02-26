Police: Drunk driver crashes into RTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When an accused drunk driver crashed into an RTA bus early Monday morning, he hit right into an advertisement on the side of the bus for a law firm specializing in injury accidents.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Bunts Rd. between Madison Ave. and Athens Ave.

Police say the driver, whose name has not been released, ran off after the accident.

Officers found him a short time later and he was cited for driving under the influence. Officers also said he suffered some injuries.

Bunts was closed for a short time following the crash. It has since reopened.