Moving at the speed of sound! Big announcement today on proposal for Hyperloop tube travel in CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The idea of getting from Cleveland to Chicago in under a half hour is becoming one step closer to reality.

Monday, people connected to the Hyperloop will be at the Great Lakes Science Center for an announcement.

Hyperloop is a proposal to move people through a tube near the speed of sound. Theoretically, it would enable people to travel between Cleveland and Chicago in 28 minutes, or at about 700 miles per hour.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which is based in California, has already committed to fund a feasibility study for the first ever interstate route, which would be between Cleveland and Chicago.

The company said they picked Cleveland because the city has manufacturing, the raw materials and the talented, hardworking people needed to make it happen.

The feasibility study could begin as soon as March, but there is indication of how long it might be afterwards before a Hyperlook becomes a reality.

