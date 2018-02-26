Missing: Sadiyah Brooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Sadiyah Brooks, 17, of Akron, hasn't been seen since June 2, 2017.

She left a note, saying she was leaving for a couple of days to stay with a friend. She hasn't been heard from since.

Brooks' family thinks she may have left Akron to go to Youngstown to be with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2552.

