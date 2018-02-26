Metallica bringing WorldWired Tour to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is coming to North America this fall. That includes a stop in Cleveland next year.
It all kicks off on Sept. 2, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. They will visit 34 cities that they did not go to last year, and a few they haven’t been to in decades.
On Feb. 1, 2019, they will perform at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Presales for fan club members begin Tuesday, Feb. 27. **CLICK HERE for the details**
Tickets go on sale for everyone else on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Quicken Loans Arena lists ticket prices at $75 and $145.
**CLICK HERE for more on tickets**
**CLICK HERE for more on the tour**
**Take a look at all tour dates, below**
Sep 2, 2018 Madison, WI Kohl Center
Sep 4, 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Sep 6, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sep 8, 2018 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
Sep 11, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sep 13, 2018 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
Sep 15, 2018 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Oct 16, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
Oct 18, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Oct 20, 2018 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 22, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Oct 27, 2018 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Oct 29, 2018 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Nov 26, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Nov 28, 2018 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Nov 30, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec 2, 2018 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Dec 5, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center
Dec 7, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Dec 9, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Jan 18, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Jan 20, 2019 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Jan 22, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan 24, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan 28, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Jan 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Feb 1, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Feb 28, 2019 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Mar 2, 2019 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
Mar 4, 2019 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena
Mar 6, 2019* Kansas City, MO* Sprint Center*
Mar 9, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Mar 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
*On sale date TBA.