Metallica bringing WorldWired Tour to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is coming to North America this fall. That includes a stop in Cleveland next year.

It all kicks off on Sept. 2, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. They will visit 34 cities that they did not go to last year, and a few they haven’t been to in decades.

On Feb. 1, 2019, they will perform at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale for everyone else on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Quicken Loans Arena lists ticket prices at $75 and $145.

Sep 2, 2018 Madison, WI Kohl Center

Sep 4, 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Sep 6, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sep 8, 2018 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

Sep 11, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sep 13, 2018 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

Sep 15, 2018 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Oct 16, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

Oct 18, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Oct 20, 2018 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 22, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Oct 27, 2018 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Oct 29, 2018 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Nov 26, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Nov 28, 2018 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

Nov 30, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Dec 2, 2018 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Dec 5, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center

Dec 7, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Dec 9, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Jan 18, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Jan 20, 2019 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Jan 22, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan 24, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan 28, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Jan 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Feb 1, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Feb 28, 2019 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Mar 2, 2019 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

Mar 4, 2019 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena

Mar 6, 2019* Kansas City, MO* Sprint Center*

Mar 9, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Mar 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

*On sale date TBA.