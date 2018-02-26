Massive boulder blocks road in southern Ohio

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A rock slide in southern Ohio is causing some problems.
Photos show massive boulders have fallen — one has blocked the road and forced the shutdown of S.R. 7 at Chesapeake in Lawrence County.
Efforts to clear the rock are under way. Herald-Dispatch reports crews are trying to break up the boulder by using a jackhammer-like machine.
ODOT told them it could be until the end of the week before the road is clear of debris and completely reopened.
Inclement weather could be to blame.
38.427861 -82.457099