Massive boulder blocks road in southern Ohio

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A rock slide in southern Ohio is causing some problems.

Photos show massive boulders have fallen — one has blocked the road and forced the shutdown of S.R. 7 at Chesapeake in Lawrence County.

Efforts to clear the rock are under way. Herald-Dispatch reports crews are trying to break up the boulder by using a jackhammer-like machine.

ODOT told them it could be until the end of the week before the road is clear of debris and completely reopened.

Inclement weather could be to blame.