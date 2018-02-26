Man sentenced in crash that claimed life of Chagrin Falls High School student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A man was sentenced Monday for the 2016 crash that claimed the life of a teenager.

John Bird received 8 years in prison; he is not eligible for early release. Bird's driver's license was suspended for life.

Authorities say on Dec. 23, 2016, Bird crashed his Jeep into an Audi in Akron; the Audi, with three people inside, then hit a utility pole.

One of the people in the Audi was Grant Wilson. The 17-year-old senior at Chagrin Falls High School was killed. The two others in the Audi were injured.

Bird was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicular under the influence, operating a vehicular under the influence with a blood-alcohol content higher than .17, speeding and reckless operation.

