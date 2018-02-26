Doctor gives update on 13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A doctor with University Hospitals on Monday gave FOX 8 an update on a teenager’s condition following a hit-and-run crash.

Dr. Edward M. Barksdale said Jadan Paolino, 13, suffered major injuries when he was hit by a car last week. He has a serious head injury, multiple bone fractures, and a partially-collapsed lung.

Police say the car that struck Jadan had stolen plates. East Cleveland police tried to pull over the car at Euclid and Shaw avenues and pursued the vehicle, but called off the chase at Shaw Avenue and East 133rd Street.

The car kept going and hit the teen at St. Clair Avenue and Eddy Road in Cleveland.

Dr. Barksdale said Jadan is still recovering from the injury and it’s still too early to know his prognosis. The doctor stressed he and his team are acute trauma surgeons and they take care of the immediate moment. Dr. Barksdale did say Jadan has youth on his side.

The doctor encouraged the public to send their warm thoughts, well-wishes and prayers to the teen.

