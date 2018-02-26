Lakewood police employee was on the job after indictment for rape, kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - A Lakewood police employee is facing rape and kidnapping charges - but continued to work at his job after his indictment.

Andre Walden, 20, works as a Lakewood police dispatcher and an auxiliary police officer. He was indicted in November 2017 on 8 counts of rape and 2 counts of kidnapping. The charges stemmed from a Cleveland police investigation.

Walden worked for nearly three full months after his indictment, including participating in the city's Shop With A Cop program.

