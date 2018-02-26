‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cydney Harkness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Cydney Harkness' message:

"I am Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream because I walk to the beat of my own drum.

I walk to the beat of excellence as I strive daily to do my best in academics, athletics, music and dance.

I walk to the beat of respect for all people, regardless of how they are different from me.

I walk to the beat of pride in myself, my family, my community and my culture.

Finally, I walk to the beat of faith, that I was created for purpose to leave this world better than I found it."

