‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cydney Harkness

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Cydney Harkness' message:
"I am Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream because I walk to the beat of my own drum.
I walk to the beat of excellence as I strive daily to do my best in academics, athletics, music and dance.
I walk to the beat of respect for all people, regardless of how they are different from me.
I walk to the beat of pride in myself, my family, my community and my culture.
Finally, I walk to the beat of faith, that I was created for purpose to leave this world better than I found it."