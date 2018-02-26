Honda highlights all-new 2018 Accord at Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Honda is showing off its redesigned Accord sedan this year at the Cleveland Auto Show.

The Accord was recently named "North American Car of the Year" at the Detroit Auto Show, and the automaker says it offers high-end technology and safety features standard in every model.

That includes a sensing package that uses cameras and sensors to detect potential hazards, alerting the driver and applying brakes. It also adjusts cruise control speed if approaching another vehicle.

"You get all the safety features, you get all the quality fabrics and materials, and it's all there for a midsize sedan price not a luxury price," said Mark Lyon, with Northeast Ohio Honda Dealers.

Starting at about $23,500, the Accord fully integrates the driver's cell phone, allowing access to apps from the dashboard.

"You have bluetooth, you have a smart phone connection with Apple Car Play and Android Play, so your phone plugs right into your car with just one wire, and everything you have on your phone is right here at your fingertips," Lyon said.

The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid also includes many of the same features as the Accord, with the ability to go 47 miles on a battery charge before switching to its gas motor.

The vehicle allows the driver to plug in to a typical outlet for a full charge in 12 hours. It takes 2.5 hours to fully charge with a 240 volt charger. It starts at around $33,000.

"You don't give up anything to be fuel-efficient and help the environment when you invest into the Honda Clarity," Lyon said.

41.398558 -81.853058