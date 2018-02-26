Forecast: Bright sunshine and mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We’ll recover nicely to around 50° today with plenty of sunshine on tap!

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast through the early afternoon:

The week ahead, we get a much-needed dry, sunny spell and temperatures remain above average.

After our recent rains there are active FLOOD ALERTS for a few areas. 24 hour rainfall totals ranged from 0.20″ in Painesville to 1.75″ in Hartville.

A few areas of flooding concern this morning. FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Southeastern Ashland and Holmes County. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued along the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg, the Black River at Elyria, and for Killbuck Creek near Killbuck through Friday. Minor flooding is occurring along these rivers.

Here's the map: