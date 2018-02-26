Company buys three billboards outside downtown Cleveland to attract LeBron James to Philly

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers on Interstate 480 will see three new billboards that will be up for three months — by a company that wants LeBron James in Philadelphia.

ESPN reports it’s all the idea of Power Home Remodeling, based in Chester, Pa.

“We’re passionate about Philadelphia,” Asher Raphael, the company’s co-CEO, told ESPN. “We have an amazing city. It’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here.”

The billboards appear to be inspired by the award-winning movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The first billboard is maroon with a #23 and a crown with the numbers of 76ers players Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

The second billboard says: “Complete The Process.” The third says: #PhillyWantsLebron.

Raphael said he wanted to post the billboards here to start a conversation as LeBron’s free agency grows near.

“LeBron is in the conversation of being the best player of all time,” Raphael said. “We think if he comes to Philly, he gets a couple more championships.”

A Pennsylvania company bought these 3 billboards on the highway 7 miles from the Cavs' arena. https://t.co/2kZmaR5ELS pic.twitter.com/NliN2Lvv58 — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2018

