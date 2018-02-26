× Cavs investigate racial taunting of Spurs player

CLEVELAND — When the Cavs fell to the Spurs Sunday night at The Q, it was an incident late in the game that truly upset fans.

“Hey Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back!” and, “Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” were heard during the live broadcast of the game.

Am I the only one who heard the guy in the crowd yell “Hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called! They want their bobsledder back!” @NBA #nba #SundayFunday 🤷🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♀️ #wow 😡 #America pic.twitter.com/SQdeptUo4I — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

The racial taunts from an unidentified fan were directed towards San Antonio guard Patty Mills.

Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage.

“Initially, I heard it made during the game. I looked at my husband and said, ‘did you hear that?'” said Zandra Ashley of Bossier City, Louisiana.

Zandra first pointed out the slur on Twitter.

“I sat there for a moment because I was shocked and agitated. So, I decided to rewind it and record it and share it on Twitter. I posed the question, ‘Am I the only one who heard this?'” said Ashley.

​Mills responded following the game, thanking Zandra for tweeting the taunts and saying,

“I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #Black History Month.”

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

The Cavs are investigating the matter, and if identified, that person will be banned from the Q.