Browns tell fans they ‘deserve a winning team’ as they announce season ticket prices won’t go up

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns on Monday announced season ticket prices throughout FirstEnergy Stadium will be consistent with last year’s average-per-game rates.

No section’s per-game season ticket price will go up for the upcoming season. The Browns say this marks the ninth time in the past decade that prices have not increased.

In an email to season ticket members, the Browns, who went 0-16 last season, said, “Last season was difficult for all the members of our team including exceptional season ticket members like you who definitely deserve a winning football team. While we know it can only be proven with results on the field this fall, we are excited to have added many highly-experienced individuals to both our personnel and coaching staff during the past two months, as well as by our significant opportunities to improve our team through free agency, the draft and our offseason workouts.”

The Browns say single-game ticket prices in 2018 will be variably priced including preseason games that will be below the average full-season per game ticket price.

The team will host 10 games this coming season at FirstEnergy Stadium after playing nine last season.

