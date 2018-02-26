× Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dead at 44

BOSTON– A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian’s 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the entertainer, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed Monday that Ensa Cosby died from renal disease but provided no other details.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, says Cosby had a history of medical problems and may have been in line for a kidney transplant.

In a statement, Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time.

Bill Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son, Ennis, was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles. He was killed on a Los Angeles highway after he stopped to fix a flat tire.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984-1992.

Ensa, along with her sister, Erinn, was a vocal supporter of her father during his recent sexual assault trial, following allegations by dozens of women who claimed the comedian had drugged and sexually assaulted them.

In a statement released last year, Ensa said her father had been “publicly lynched in the media,” BET reported at the time. In her statement, Ensa Cosby said she has a “young daughter.”

Bill Cosby stood trial in June on three charges of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in January 2004.

Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial in the case after jurors said they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

Bill Cosby, now 80, had five children.

