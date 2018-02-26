Akron councilwoman to introduce measure toward statewide ban on ‘military assault-style weapons’

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron city councilwoman plans to introduce a measure urging the Ohio General Assembly to pass legislation outlawing assault weapons.

According to a press release, Councilwoman Tara L. Samples is one of five co-sponsors of the measure and will introduce the resolution during a Public Safety Committee Monday afternoon.

Tonight, Samples then plans to make a presentation to City Council urging immediate approval.

Samples says in a press release she hopes to make history by making Akron the first city in Ohio to officially endorse banning “these deadly weapons of war.”

Samples is the lieutenant governor running mate for gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich. Last week, the two announced spearheading a statewide effort to persuade city councils and school boards to demand action from the state legislature on banning assault weapons.

The move comes after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida renewed calls by some for stricter gun control measures and a ban on the types of weapons used in many mass shootings.

