× 10-year-old Green student arrested for inducing panic

GREEN-A 10-year-old student who attends Green Intermediate School was arrested for inducing panic.

According to Inspector Bill Holland with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were contacted last Thursday after threatening words were found written on a bathroom wall at Green Intermediate.

School administrators notified parents of the matter and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has provided the district additional security since the incident.

Authorities determined the 10-year-old boy was responsible for the threat. He was arrested and transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.