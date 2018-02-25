Sheffield Lake home hit multiple times by vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE--"This has happened to us five times," said Sarina Keffer, who is fed up that her home and other property has been bashed by vehicles over the years.

On Sunday afternoon, what's worse, her mother was hurt.

Sheffield Lake responded to the incident at Harris Road and Ferndale Avenue, where witnesses say a woman speeding in a 25 mph zone blew a stop sign.

Keffer tells Fox 8 her 61-year-old mother was sitting on the other side of the garage door when the driver rammed through, pinning the woman against a refrigerator. She heard the loud boom and ran to help.

"I went in the garage and she was pushed up against the refrigerator in the blue chair and she was stuck, there wasn't anything I could do to get her out," Keffer said.

The victim, Beverly Potash, 61, was taken to St. John West Shore Family Health Center.

The Keffer family is hoping that something can be done to ensure the safety of the family inside of their home.

The city has added a reflector to the stop sign at the intersection, but the family tells Fox 8 that is not enough.

"This is the fifth time someone has either blown a stop sign and hit our house or vehicle," Keffer said.

The 25-year old driver was also taken away by ambulance on Sunday; her identity has not been released.

Sheffield Lake police are investigating why the driver did not stop at the stop sign.