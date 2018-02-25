× Police: victim in Friday morning Lakewood shooting passes away

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – A 21-year-old woman who was shot by her boyfriend early Friday morning has died from her injuries.

Lakewood police got a call from a person on Olivewood Avenue around 2:30 am Friday, saying that their son had shot his girlfriend. When police arrived, they said the 23-year-old man, Amer Atef Ahmad of Lakewood, ran behind the house and they heard a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found his 21-year-old girlfriend with a gunshot to the head as well. They have identified her as Sarah J. Hahmood. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police announced her death on Sunday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office will rule on the exact manner and cause of death. Police are continuing their investigation.

41.481789 -81.793734