Operation SiFi: Simon is back home after his last hospital stay

CLEVELAND -- Our own Autumn Ziemba shared some positive news this morning about her 2-year-old son, Simon, who has been battling leukemia for the last few months.

After a 16-day stay in the hospital because of a condition called mucositis -- an adverse effect from chemotherapy -- Simon is back at home, where he belongs.

Even better? A surprise from Matell, who shipped boxes of Thomas the Train items to Simon's house. They somehow found out that was his favorite!

During an update Sunday morning, Autumn also expressed gratitude toward Ellie's Hats, an organization that has graciously donated 15,000 new hats to kids with cancer. Read more about that, here.

We're going to be following Simon's story, and you can, too. Follow this link for future updates on #OperationSiFi.

You can also view Autumn's Facebook Live from Sunday morning, here.

We are pulling for you, Simon!