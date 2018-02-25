Mild this morning, gusty winds and cooler temps on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Scattered showers through 9 AM are expected.

Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 AM this morning.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio through this morning. A FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until further notice. Minor flooding occurring with the current stage at 15.9 Ft.

Temperatures rise through the night that when you wake up we’ll around 60°, albeit briefly! Temperatures will fall to around 50 during the afternoon. Sunshine peeks out from west to east late morning into the afternoon. The week ahead we a get a much-needed dry, sunny spell and temperatures remain above average.

Here's the hourly breakdown of forecast temps and sky conditions: