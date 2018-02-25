Flood Warnings active in several counties in Northeast Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued multiple flood warnings across Northeast Ohio.
**Check up-to-the-minute weather alerts**
The following alerts are active until further notice:
- Nimishillen Creek near North Industry — STARK COUNTY
- Black River at Elyria — LORAIN COUNTY
- Killbuck Creek near Killbuck — WAYNE COUNTY
- Muskingum River at Coshocton — COSHOCTON COUNTY
- Mahoning River at Leavittsburg — TRUMBULL COUNTY
The National Weather Service advises that you never drive your car through flooded roadways. The water may be deeper than it appears. Turn around…don’t drown!
According to FOX 8 Weather, the week ahead will bring a much-needed, dry, sunny spell and above-average temperatures.
