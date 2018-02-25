Flood Warnings active in several counties in Northeast Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued multiple flood warnings across Northeast Ohio.

The following alerts are active until further notice:

  • Nimishillen Creek near North Industry — STARK COUNTY
  • Black River at Elyria — LORAIN COUNTY
  •  Killbuck Creek near Killbuck — WAYNE COUNTY
  • Muskingum River at Coshocton — COSHOCTON COUNTY
  • Mahoning River at Leavittsburg — TRUMBULL COUNTY

The National Weather Service advises that you never drive your car through flooded roadways. The water may be deeper than it appears. Turn around…don’t drown!

According to FOX 8 Weather, the week ahead will bring a much-needed, dry, sunny spell and above-average temperatures.

