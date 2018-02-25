Clear, cold Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It’ll be a clear, cold night with temperatures dropping to around freezing. We’ll recover nicely to around 50 tomorrow with plenty of sunshine on tap! The week ahead we a get a much needed dry, sunny spell and temperatures remain above average.

After our recent rains there are active FLOOD ALERTS for a few areas. 24 hour rainfall totals ranged from 0.20″ in Painesville to 1.75″ in Hartville.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect until 6 AM Monday for Southeastern Ashland and Holmes County. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued until Monday morning along the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg, the Black River at Elyria, and for Killbuck Creek near Killbuck through Friday. Minor flooding is occurring along these rivers.