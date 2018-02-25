Canal Fulton parents petition for more resource officers to protect their schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAL FULTON, OH – One police officer protecting four schools is not enough according to Canal Fulton parents. In the Northwest Local School District, there is one School Resource Officer tasked with patrolling and handling issues at the district’s four schools.

Since a shooting at a high school in Florida claimed 17 lives, parents in several districts across Northeast Ohio have been looking to see how they can make their schools safer.

“I’m trying to push for a levy on May’s ballot that will give us the ability to vote for or against having three more SRO officers in our schools,” explained Josh Nathaniel to one of his neighbors in Canal Fulton Sunday afternoon.

Nathaniel and his wife Leah are canvassing their neighborhood and collecting signatures they plan to take to the Canal Fulton City Council.

“I have to ask my five year old if he understands what to do in his school if someone came in there with a weapon and to me having a five year old have to know what to do is really sad,” Nathaniel said.

Right now the current Canal Fulton Police SRO patrols the entire campus where the district’s four schools are located, but he spends the majority of his time at Northwest High School.

“The middle school and the primary school, they go unprotected sometimes and he has a lot of duties and that would be very beneficial to have an officer in each school,” said Canal Fulton Police Chief Doug Swartz.

Swartz says he supports the idea to increase the number of officers in schools and believes it could prevent a school shooting. He also says the SRO’s could have a bigger impact than just school security.

“Identifying at risk kids even in the lower grades and spending some one-on-one time with them, and I can see a lot of potential that we could help maybe possibly prevent some of these incidents from happening in the future,” Chief Swartz said.

The goal is to get a school levy on the May ballot, asking taxpayers to fund the three extra positions.

Nathaniel knocked on the door of Northwest High School parent Myzomyia Bales, who happily signed the petition.

“I know our community does a really good job, but as a parent I am very, very scared to send my kid back to school because I just don’t know what’s going to happen if I’m going to see my kid again,” Bales said.

Nathaniel and his wife aren’t working alone. There is a whole group of Northwest Local Schools parents who support the idea. They have also created an online petition.

“I don’t think you can put a price tag on anybody’s life, especially a child, you know we see the devastation that’s happened around our nation,” said Matt Meggyesy, a parent of a Northwest student. Matt and his wife Megan, along with other parents say the extra tax is worth their children’s safety.

“We want to be proactive with the safety of our students. They are our precious items in our lives and we want to make sure they are safe,” Meggyesy said.

Swartz says he agrees with the parents and that just the presence of an armed officer could deter a potential shooter.

