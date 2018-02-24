Man kills sister, niece in Lake County murder-suicide

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Perry Township, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to a home on Maple Street near state Route 84 in Perry Township at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. When they didn’t get a response at the door, they went inside to find three people dead from gunshot wounds.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Ralph Moore Jr., 62, lived at the house with his sister, Vickie Thornhill, and her 19-year-old daughter, Arianna Cope.

Moore was upset that Thornhill and Cope were moving out and leaving him alone. According to the sheriff’s office, he shot both women and called his other sister to tell her what he had done. He then turned the gun on himself.

Detectives and the Lake County Crime Lab are still on the scene investigating.