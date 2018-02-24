Local response to companies pulling back from NRA partnerships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND— The deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school earlier this month has sparked a number of companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

On Saturday, Delta and United Airlines announced no more discounted fares for NRA members to attend annual meetings and both companies want any references of them off of the NRA website.

However, the move comes with mixed emotions.

Some flyers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport explained they’re not sure if that move would help companies involved.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the money,” said Shanice Green.

The Valentine’s Day shooting deaths of 17 people at the Florida high school has furthered the emotional gun debate.

“I’m all for the second amendment but it doesn’t say anything about bump stocks and AK-47’s,” said Bill Chapin, who was at the airport picking up a loved one.

Others tell Fox 8 they are not surprised when it comes to the move by the companies.

“I think more and more you are seeing businesses more and more are trying to respond to their customer bases and trying to appeal to the same ways that their customers feel as well,” said Glenn Bruzewski.