Rain will end for some sun on Sunday

CLEVELAND - Another round of rain expected tonight with claps of thunder possible. Widespread now through 3 AM, then scattered showers through 9 AM. Heavy rain expected with rainfall amount of around 1″, locally 2″.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio through Sunday morning. A FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until further notice. Minor flooding occurring with the current stage at 15.9 Ft.

Temperatures rise through the night that when you wake up Sunday morning we’ll be around 60! Temperatures will fall to around 50 during the afternoon. Sunshine returns from west to east late morning into the afternoon. The week ahead we a get a much-needed dry, sunny spell and temperatures remain above average.