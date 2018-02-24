New pictures of suspects in carjacking of St. Ignatius student released

CLEVELAND – St. Ignatius High School has released pictures of the suspects in the carjacking of a student in its parking lot.

The student drove his mother’s Kia Sportage to school and parked it in the school parking lot on West 30th and Lorain on Thursday, February 22. When he returned to his car at around 4 p.m. two males came up to the driver’s side door.

The initially told the student to get out of the car and to hand over his cell phone, but before he could exit the vehicle, they grabbed him, pulled him from the car and took the phone.

The suspects are described as black males. One of them is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, about 6’0 and 190 lbs., wearing a dark camouflage hoodie and dark pants. The other suspect was said to be wearing a black hoodie.

Police attempted to locate the vehicle and cell phone, but as of late Saturday, they have not been found.

St. Ignatius requests that any questions or tips be directed to the Cleveland Police Second District Detectives at 216-623-5200.

41.499320 -81.694361