Live video: FOX 8 anchors take ‘polar plunge’ at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND– Brrr…

FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel, Tracy McCool, Natalie Herbick, and Peggy and Ed Gallek took a dip in Lake Erie on Saturday for a good cause.

The Cleveland Polar Plunge at Edgewater Park raises money for the 26,000 athletes of Special Olympics Ohio.

Plenty of folks showed up in costume, from the Flinestones to Alice in Wonderland, to go for a chilly swim. Sheetz also donated $74,510 to the cause.

It was 37 degrees outside, but the temperature of Lake Erie is 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

