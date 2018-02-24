Flood watch in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio through Sunday morning

CLEVELAND - Another round of rain expected tonight, between 10 PM to 3 AM.  You could even hear a couple claps of thunder with temperatures rising through the night.  Heavy rain expected with rainfall amount of around 1″, locally 2″.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio through Sunday morning.  A FLOOD WARNING continues for Killbuck Creek until further notice.  Minor flooding occurring with the current stage at 15.9 Ft.

Scattered showers linger during the morning Sunday, then sunshine returns from west to east in the afternoon.  Temperatures flirting with 60 again, but there’s a catch, it’ll occur in the morning.  Temperatures will fall to around 50 during the afternoon.  The week ahead we a get a much-needed dry, sunny spell and temperatures remain above average.