Flood watch through Sunday morning for Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Richland and Ashland counties.

Flood watch through Sunday afternoon for Summit, Stark, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Rainy periods will continue in two separate waves through Sunday midday. After that, we will see three pleasantly dry and sunny days to carry us out of the month of February.