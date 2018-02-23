Woman dead after attempting U-turn on Ohio Turnpike, being hit by tanker truck

HENRIETTA TWP., Ohio — One person died after a crash involving a tanker truck and a car on the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were heading west on the Ohio Turnpike when the car, a 2016 BMW 528, drove into the right berm. The car attempted to make a U-turn, driving back onto the roadway and into the path of the tanker truck.

The truck hit the car, making it veer off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the tanker truck, along with a passenger, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car, Summer Scott, 21, of Cleveland, died as a result of her injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash, according the Ohio State Highway Patrol.