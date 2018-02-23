What you need to know about the Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Auto Show starts Friday with more than 800 new and pre-production vehicles on display at the I-X Center.

The show run Feb. 23 through March 4. It’s open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on opening Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets:

Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 and over, and $11 for kids 7 to 12. Kids 6 and under are free. They can be purchased at the I-X Center or online here.

Parking is free.

Attractions:

Test drive more than a dozen brands, including Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, Subaru and Kia.

Check out “Millionaire’s Row,” featuring the Aston Martin Vulcan.

Ride along over the obstacles at Camp Jeep.

Enter to win a two-year lease on a 2018 GMC Terrain or a Buick Regal TourX.

Schedule:

Feb. 24, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert

Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Former Cleveland Indians second baseman Carlos Baerga

Feb. 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 26th Annual Automotive Technology Competition

Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Family Day

Feb. 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Jeff Green

Feb. 28, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar

Feb. 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love

March 1, 11 a.m. to 9 p .m.: Heroes Day

March 1, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Truex

March 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt

March 3, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Competition Awards

March 4, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Vehicle Giveaway

More information on the Cleveland Auto Show here