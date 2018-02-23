Three people including 7-year-old girl injured in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Three people including a child were injured in a shooting in Akron on Friday.

Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired on Hamlin St. at 4:45 p.m.

They found that three female shooting victims– ages 22, 19 and 7– were inside a vehicle when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Akron police say one of the victims is in serious condition; the other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to area hospitals.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.